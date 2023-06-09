Despite ranking in the top half of the NFL in total defense, the Steelers know they could get better on that side of the ball. After Larry Ogunjobi's debut with the Steelers last season, many of his teammates believe he is poised to help Pittsburgh improve their defensive tides in 2023.

Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $28.75 million contract with the Steelers this offseason. Early on in the process, the defensive tackle has already impressed Pittsburgh sophomore DeMarvin Leal, via Steelers team reporter Teresa Varney.

“That is what he brings. A scary Larry Ogunjobi,” Leal said. “Have you not seen him? Have you not seen the transformation?”

Leal isn't the only Steelers defender who has noticed Ogunjobi's growth this offseason. After playing alongside him last year, Cameron Heyward is eager to see what he can do alongside him on the defensive line this season.

“I see a more comfortable Larry,” Heyward said. “I think we signed Larry a little bit later (last year) and Larry was coming off of an injury. I just think he is healthier, and I am excited. He has a calm demeanor, but he works his tail off. I'm excited for him.”

In his first year with the Steelers, Ogunjobi started 16 games. He racked up 48 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. The year prior, Ogunjobi set a new career-high in sacks with seven.

Now entering his second season, the Steelers are expecting big things out of Heyward. DeMarvin Leal and Cameron Heyward both believe they're on the way. As Pittsburgh looks to reach the postseason, all three will have to be at the top of their game for the Steelers to reach their ceiling.