The Pittsburgh Steelers used two of their picks in this year's NFL Draft to take two defensive backs, Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice. Both of them have impressed during minicamp and have caught the eye of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

“These guys are tremendous athletes,” Peterson said. “Big, strong. I told these guys they are the ‘new day and age' cornerbacks because this is what NFL GMs and teams are looking for. Big, long guys who can run and also who have those physical attributes. And it is definitely fun to have these young guys around, cause maybe it could help me play three more years.”

Peterson is entering his first season with the Steelers and his 13th overall in the NFL. He and Porter are expected to be the starting cornerbacks for Pittsburgh in Week 1.

Trice was a seventh-round pick but fits the mold of the type of corner Peterson is referring to. His 6-foot-3-inch stature and 4.47 40-yard dash time are enough to show that.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tomlin is calling both Trice and Porter ‘Avatar' cornerbacks, a reference to the box office hit movie.

“Honestly, I didn't even know anything about what an ‘Avatar' was,” Trice said. “But I heard that they're tall aliens. I think it's good, especially Mike Tomlin calling us that. So we're just going to take it, and roll with it.”

The Steelers have historically drafted well on the defensive side of the ball. Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice could be the latest stars of Pittsburgh's defense.