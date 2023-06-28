Mike Tomlin needed fast feet and an elite route runner so the Pittsburgh Steelers got Calvin Austin III during last year's NFL Draft. They have yet to see the former Memphis football wideout in action due to his injury but that could change soon.

The Steelers' fourth-round pick had shown great promise during the 2022 NFL Draft Combine. Mike Tomlin eventually had to pick the wide receiver out of Memphis football but he never got to showcase his skills during the 2022-23 season.

Calvin Austin III suffered a foot injury and underwent surgery. The Steelers' wide receiver got it from their training camp at Latrobe. He gave a much-awaited update about his injury and how it has affected his signature speed, per Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire.

“I do feel as fast, but honestly, I think by the time August comes, I’ll feel my full speed. It’s like I’m there, but I still know I’ve got a little more in the tank. I’m in a position now where I feel well enough to know I can go to those next three or four gears,” Calvin Austin III said.

The former Memphis football wide receiver has a major upside. His last stint in college saw him rack up 1,149 receiving yards on 74 receptions. The 138th overall pick also improved in his finishing near the end zone as he notched eight receiving touchdowns on a 15.5 AVG.

Calvin Austin III will make an anticipated debut for the Steelers in the 2023-24 season. How will he fare with the tough route defense of the NFL?