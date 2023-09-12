Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that star defensive tackle Cam Heyward is out for the near future due to a groin injury that will require surgery tomorrow. It has been reported that Cam Heyward could make him miss up to eight weeks for the Steelers, but Mike Tomlin declined to speak on a potential timeline for recovery.

“I'll give you an update on the other side of the surgery,” Tomlin said in his press conference, according to Allison Koehler of Steelers Wire. “When we get a complete totality of time and what it is and and and so forther and things of that nature.”

Tomlin detailed how significant losing Heyward will be for the foreseeable future.

“Obviously, losing Cam is significant,” Tomlin said, according to Koehler. “But that's what team is about. Replacing Cam is not a one-man job. It's is a multiple-man job and a coach's job because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players. And so are we all acknowledged that, and we all run to that, not away from that. That's an opportunity for us to show what team is about. Things that we hold near and dear, like next man up. We have an opportunity to make that real when we're faced with the adversity that comes with attrition in this game. And so that's our mindset, that's our plan. Multiple people, schematics included.”

The Steelers started the season 0-1 by losing to the San Francisco 49ers, and will look to rebound at home against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2.