The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a terrible Cam Heyward injury update after their Week 1 beat-down by the San Francisco 49ers.

“#Steelers perennial Pro Bowl DL Cam Heyward is expected to miss multiple weeks because of a groin injury suffered Sunday, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon. “He’s likely headed to IR and evaluating all options — including surgery. Decision coming soon.”

Losing Heyward would be a massive blow to the Steelers defense. The 31st pick of the 2011 NFL Draft is a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman and a three-time All-Pro. He put up 10.5 sacks last season after recording 10.0 the year before.

Whether this Cam Heyward injury update means he’s done for the season or not, it will be on several Steelers to step up while this team leader is out. Fourth-year Steelers vet Isaiah Loudermilk, 2022 third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, and fifth-year NFL journeyman Armon Watts are behind Heyward on the depth chart.

The Steelers defense struggled in Week 1, giving up 391 yards of total offense and 30 points to the explosive 49ers offensive unit.

Pittsburgh’s D needs to turn things around quickly, too, as the team is traveling across the country to play the surprisingly 1-0 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Matthew Stafford and company shocked the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, exploding for 426 yards of total offense and beating their NFC West rivals 30-13.

If Heyward does head to the short-term IR, he will be out at least four games, and going to the standard IR list will shut him down for the rest of the Steelers’ 2023 campaign.