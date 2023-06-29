Whenever the Pittsburgh Steelers start discussing the prospects for any season, the subject of the Baltimore Ravens is not far behind. The Steelers and Ravens are archrivals and have been since the team first started calling Baltimore home. Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward is curious about the type of offense the Ravens will play in the 2023 season.

Heyward knows the Ravens have made a quite a few changes in the offseason, and the biggest of those changes include signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. The Ravens also signed a dynamic free-agent name in Odell Beckham Jr. while drafting a rookie speedster in wideout Zay Jones out of Boston College. The final move was the hiring of Todd Moncken as offensive coordinator to make sure the offense runs smoothly from the start of the season.

Heyward is not sure what to expect from the offense. The Steelers went with a more conservative offense that featured their running game for much of last season when Jackson was out due to injury. The new offense would seemingly include more downfield passing because of the new weapons at Jackson's disposal.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They had a recipe for success and they were doing it without Lamar for half the year,” Cam Heyward said. “It’s going to be different for them, but I’m wondering if there’s going to have to be a mixture of both. Whether it’s staying on the same page as you had last year, or adding some things, adding some wrinkles, because that running game is second to none.”

The Ravens have had great success with Jackson at quarterback. His speed and ability to run the ball should still come into play despite the team's new weapons.