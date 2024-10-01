At 2-2, the Las Vegas Raiders are in the thick of the AFC playoff race. However, that's not enough for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams requested a trade on Tuesday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Raiders star WR Davante Adams informed the team that he preferred to be traded, per me and Mike Garafolo,” Rapoport reported. “There is nothing imminent, but a situation to watch for sure.”

Sometimes, teams refuse to budge when a player wants out, but that isn't the case here, via Review Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

“More on this to come: A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams,” Bonsignore said. “The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver.”

Adams was traded to Las Vegas from the Green Bay Packers on March 17, 2022, nine days after signing a one-year franchise-tag deal with his original squad. While this broke up his fruitful partnership with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers, he meshed well with Derek Carr out west, recording 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns that season. However, Carr was cut the following year after refusing to waive his no-trade clause, and it was all downhill from there.

The Raiders improved from 6-11 to 8-9 in 2023, thanks in large part to the team's 5-4 run after interim head coach Antonio Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels. However, the passing attack has been hamstrung by the likes of Jimmy Garrapolo and Gardner Minshew since Carr left, and Adams ran out of patience.

At 31 years old, Adams doesn't have forever to win his first Super Bowl. Which teams would he be most likely to win with?

*More to come*