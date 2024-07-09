Once upon a time, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams tortured defenses together in Green Bay. Will they ever do the same with the New York Jets?

Adams admitted that Rodgers has been “in his ear” recently, via the Up & Adams show.

“Oh he's in the ear, that's for sure,” the six-time Pro Bowler said. “He's in the ear, but it's not as easy as, you know…Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and potential of doing this and that, but like I said I'm a Raider, and he knows that.”

Rodgers and Adams played seven seasons together with the Packers before the star receiver got traded to Las Vegas in 2022. Rodgers won three of his four MVP awards with the star receiver on the squad, the first being in Adams' rookie year in 2014, and the last two being in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State alum had five seasons with double-digit touchdowns in Green Bay, three seasons with triple-digit catches, and three seasons with over 1,300 receiving yards.

While the pair were prolific together, New York would have to move heaven on earth to get Adams in the building. Is there any chance of that happening?

Don't bet on Adams heading to the Jets, but stranger things have happened

Usually, 31-year-old star receivers want to play for Super Bowl contenders. The Raiders won't sniff the Big Game this year, but the presence of head coach Antonio Pierce may convince Adams to stay a couple of more years.

Pierce took over last season after Josh McDaniels' firing and went 5-4 as the interim boss before the organization gave him the job permanently. The former linebacker galvanized the locker room, gaining the respect of the players with his relatability and football IQ.

However, Adams and Rodgers reuniting with the Jets would immediately make the team a championship favorite. Adding the three-time first-team All-Pro to a skill-position core with Garret Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall would give the legendary signal-caller an embarrassment of riches to work with.

Rodgers explained what makes Adams so great last season, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“Davante's always open,” Rodgers said. “That's the facts. Covered to him is just different than other people. He's got this incredible skillset. He's got range, he's got ball skills, he can create seperation, he's the best in the league at late hands, so you just gotta stick with him.”

Part of Adams' hesitation may be Rodgers' age, as the 40-year-old quarterback is coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury. The big-bodied target may be more inclined to force a trade to the Empire State midseason if the Jets are playing well, Rodgers is healthy, and/or the Raiders are in the cellar.

Regardless of what the future holds, though, the two stars will forever be entrenched in Packers lore.