The Pittsburgh Steelers made their presence felt defensively right from the get-go of their Monday night showdown against the visiting Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns. In the opening play of the game, Watson threw an interception that was immediately taken to the house by Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith for a 30-yard touchdown.

Watson's blunder was just the first of its kind since 2018 when Sam Darnold, then with the Carolina Panthers, threw a pick-six to open a game.

The Steelers entered Monday night's showdown against the Browns extremely motivated, especially after they just got demolished by the San Francisco 49ers in a 30-7 loss at home in Week 1. Pittsburgh's defense, in particular, is aiming to make a big statement versus the Browns, and they certainly got a great start to that mission by scoring a touchdown off of an interception of a Deshaun Watson throw.

Watson hasn't been looking like the elite quarterback the Browns hoped he would be when they gave up a lot to acquire him from the Houston Texans. The Browns, who signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal in 2022, saw the quarterback pass for only 154 yards and a touchdown with an interception on 16-for-29 completions, albeit in Week 1's 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But against the Steelers, Watson appears to be having an even harder time completing passes and moving the chains.

Despite their Week 1 loss to the Niners, the Steelers are still regarded by many as one of the better defensive teams in the league, and it clearly is showing early in the Browns game.