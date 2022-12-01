Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It’s not a secret that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is frustrated with his performance on the field, which is also a result of a lack of opportunity. But he’s also been showing maturity in dealing with the issue. He recently spoke with reporters Wednesday and assured Steelers fans that his main focus is still on helping the team win games even though he’s not posting shiny numbers on the stat sheets.

Via Emily Giangreco of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh:

“I’m having a great year to me. Obviously my stats aren’t showing it but just trying to be a better leader and just not trying to play for self, trying to be a team player at the end of the day…I’m not worried about my stats right now, I’m just trying to win the game..”

Johnson’s comment came on the heels of the Steelers’ 24-17 win in Week 12 on the road over the Indianapolis Colts in which the wideout saw the most number of targets (8) among Pittsburgh Steelers. He converted those targets into just 49 receiving yards on five receptions, with rookie wide receiver George Pickens coming away with the most receiving yards (57) on the team on just three catches and six targets.

The Steelers are technically still in contention for a playoff spot in the AFC, but at 4-7, their room for error remains tight. Johnson and the Steelers, who have won two of their last three games, will be in Georgia this coming Week 13 for a showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

So far this season, Johnson has 505 receiving yards and still zero touchdowns on 56 receptions.