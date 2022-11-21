Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.

“Any football player would be frustrated,” Johnson lamented after the game, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But I just have to keep playing.”

Those targets weren’t even scattered evenly, with four coming in just one series in the second period of the game.

“I can’t really … I don’t really want to speak too much on that,” Johnson adds. “A lot of that stuff is out of my control. I don’t like to not be involved like that, but it is what it is and it’s the situation I am in. And I’ve got to deal with it.”

Diontae Johnson, however, remains heavily involved in the Steelers’ passing attack from a season’s perspective, as he leads all Pittsburgh players with 86 targets. That said, he has yet to score a touchdown, which is only adding to his disappointment. If positive regression would play a role in Johnson’s case, perhaps those touchdowns will come sooner than later, as he had a career-high eight touchdown receptions in 2021, albeit when Ben Roethlisberger was still quarterbacking for the Steelers.

Johnson and the Steelers will have a road game coming up next in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.