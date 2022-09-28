Diontae Johnson gets brutally honest on frustrating offensive ineptitude

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is struggling immensely early on, with their WR room failing to step up. Between dropped passes, Mitch Trubisky’s inconsistent play, and questionable play-calling from OC Matt Canada, it hasn’t been pretty for this team. On Wednesday, Diontae Johnson discussed the frustrations and where the Steelers can improve moving forward.

Via Chris Adamski:

“It’s those plays in those waiting moments, the ones that we should come down with downfield, we miss a block, it’s those big moments that we need to make plays, those conversions, third down conversions, we gotta help the defense out and stay on the field longer and puts some points on the board. I got full confidence in my guys, we gonna be good.”

Johnson appears to believe Pittsburgh will turn things around. From a statistical standpoint though, it’s woeful. Mike Tomlin’s squad ranks towards the bottom of the NFL in almost every offensive category. They’re second-worst in total yards, 28th in passing yards, and 23rd in rushing yards. Diontae Johnson has been their best wide receiver thus far with 21 catches for 196 yards, but he’s yet to collect a touchdown. The Steelers are scoring just 18 points per game.

It’s mostly Canada and Trubisky facing the most criticism. Fans have already voiced their desire to see rookie Kenny Picketts get a chance as QB1, but Tomlin appears to still have belief in Trubisky. If they continue to lose and put up minimal points, it’s only a matter of time until Picketts is thrown into the fire. Regardless of who is throwing to Diontae Johnson, he vows to be better.