Jun 6, 2025 at 9:35 AM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally solved their quarterback dilemma. Pittsburgh signed veteran QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract on Thursday after months of waiting. Now the Steelers can finally start creating some chemistry between Rodgers and his skill-position players.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that he “expects” Steelers WR DK Metcalf to be at mandatory minicamp following the Aaron Rodgers signing.

“Well it sounds to me like DK Metcalf probably had a pretty good idea that Aaron Rodgers would be his quarterback,” Rapoport began. “Remember, around the time of the league meetings, we reported that Rodgers and DK Metcalf had a somewhat secret throwing session.”

Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf back in March, making him their WR1 of the future.

Rapoport joked that the “secret” throwing session was anything but secret. Video of the session, which occurred in March, quickly found its way online and made the rounds.

Rapoport noted that NFL players rarely miss mandatory minicamp because of the penalties involved. As a result, he expects Metcalf to be in attendance.

“Those two have begun to build a rapport,” Rapoport continued. “I do expect DK Metcalf at mandatory minicamp, players almost never skip mandatory minicamp. Nobody likes to be fined, nobody likes to give up guaranteed money. It is all good there in Pittsburgh, I expect DK Metcalf to be there.”

Metcalf and Rodgers will be the core of Pittsburgh's offense in 2025. Hopefully they can develop a connection ASAP.

What can the Steelers expect from Aaron Rodgers in 2025?

Article Continues Below

The Steelers pulled off what seemed impossible by signing Aaron Rodgers.

Now that Rodgers has officially committed to the Steelers, what can Pittsburgh expect from the veteran quarterback in 2025?

There is no question that Rodgers has the brains and NFL experience to run Pittsburgh's offense at a high level. His physical readiness and arm strength could be the biggest question marks.

If Rodgers can achieve similar results to his 2024 season, then the Steelers could be back in business.

Rodgers logged 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during a dysfunctional 2024 season with the Jets. Pittsburgh has a much better coaching staff and stable organization, so it is fair to expect even more from Rodgers.

The Steelers now have a chance to compete in a stacked AFC North division.

It will be interesting to see what Pittsburgh's offense looks like with Rodgers at the helm during training camp and the preseason.