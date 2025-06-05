Aaron Rodgers sparked new buzz and headlines across the NFL on Thursday. Rodgers finally found his latest home. Now, one former Pro Bowl quarterback believes Rodgers officially makes the Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl contenders.

Robert Griffin III chimed in on the Rodgers signing. “RG3” outlined multiple reasons why the Steelers are trending up as a contender via his X account. Griffin began by mentioning two prized defenders now on Rodgers' side.

“For Cameron Heyward (36) and TJ Watt (30), this is likely their last chance to win it all in a Steelers uniform,” Griffin III said.

But Rodgers walks into a facility with intriguing weapons. DK Metcalf got inserted back in March. Griffin notes how Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin III provide Rodgers with additional aerial options. Then, Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson at running back.

Pittsburgh also made the aggressive move to bring in Super Bowl-winning CB Darius Slay. Who joins Joey Porter Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick? Griffin knows Rodgers was the last to top off the roster.

“Every move the Pittsburgh Steelers have made this offseason was with the belief that they are ready to win it all now. As if all they needed was Aaron Rodgers to get there,” Griffin said.

Ex-QB believes Steelers have needed franchise QB in Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers still will be the oldest player in the league at 41. He'll even turn 42 in December. But Griffin believes Rodgers is finally the needed franchise QB in the Steel City — and not since Ben Roethlisberger.

“They haven’t been able to find their franchise QB since Big Ben’s retirement. Or haven’t developed one, and they aren’t using this year to develop one either,” Griffin said. “They are all in on Aaron Rodgers being the QB who can make enough plays to get them over the hump and not make the plays to hurt them.”

However, he knows the expectations have risen for the six-time Super Bowl-winning franchise.

“If he doesn’t and the Steelers don’t make a deep playoff run, the demand for changes will be deafening,” Griffin said.

Rodgers comes in to replace another past champion in Russell Wilson. Justin Fields also handled first-team reps early in the season. Pittsburgh now has new Super Bowl odds after the Rodgers signing.