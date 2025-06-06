The Pittsburgh Steelers finally did it. Pittsburgh signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract on Thursday, ending months of speculation. The Steelers patiently waited for Rodgers and now get a new starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared some details on what he expects Aaron Rodgers' contract with the Steelers to look like.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football on Friday. “You mentioned the one-year deal, still no firm and final financial terms. Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he would play for just $10 million. That's what he told teams. I would expect the [base salary] to be somewhere around there with some incentives to get a little higher.”

Rodgers will not make nearly as much as he did with the Jets. He signed a three-year, $112.5 million extension with the Jets after being acquired via trade in 2023. Rodgers earned more than $36 million per season with the Jets before being cut this offseason.

Ultimately, Rapoport declared that the deal is not about the money at all for Rodgers or the Steelers.

“It is not going to be a big-money deal,” Rapoport concluded. “That is not what it is about. It is about finishing Rodgers' career right and the Pittsburgh Steelers going deeper into the playoffs. All sides hopes that is now the case with Rodgers officially landing in Pittsburgh.”

DK Metcalf expected to attend Steelers mandatory minicamp after Aaron Rodgers signing

Everything is falling into place for Pittsburgh now that Rodgers is in the building.

Rapoport also reported that DK Metcalf is expected to attend Steelers mandatory minicamp after the Rodgers signing.

“Well it sounds to me like DK Metcalf probably had a pretty good idea that Aaron Rodgers would be his quarterback,” Rapoport began. “Remember, around the time of the league meetings, we reported that Rodgers and DK Metcalf had a somewhat secret throwing session.”

Metcalf and Rodgers had a private throwing session together in California back in March.

Rapoport expects the pair to continue developing their rapport right away.

“Those two have begun to build a rapport,” Rapoport continued. “I do expect DK Metcalf at mandatory minicamp, players almost never skip mandatory minicamp. Nobody likes to be fined, nobody likes to give up guaranteed money. It is all good there in Pittsburgh, I expect DK Metcalf to be there.”

The Steelers finally have some optimism heading into the 2025 season.