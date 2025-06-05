The wait is finally over. Aaron Rodgers is a Pittsburgh Steeler. After months and months of speculation, the idea that Rodgers would spend his likely last season in the NFL would be for a playoff contender in the Steel City.

Mason Rudolph was not going to cut it as the starting QB for one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports. The four-time MVP will instead command the offense as he aims to win one final Super Bowl. The Steelers are more than capable of making it back to the Big Game, and they finally have a QB worthy of leading them there.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were not the answer to getting to the promised land.

Because this move has been known for a while, the sportsbooks have not changed the Steelers' Super Bowl odds much, as the intention was that Rodgers would end up there.

On FanDuel, the Steelers' Super Bowl LX NFL odds are +4500. That puts them in the middle of the pack, however, they are not far behind some real contenders. The Arizona Cardinals are just ahead at +4300, and the Dallas Cowboys are ahead of Arizona at +3800. Pittsburgh has the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the AFC North Division, behind the Bengals at (+1900), and the Baltimore Ravens, who are tied with the best odds at +750 alongside the Buffalo Bills and reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the top 5 Super Bowl LX odds:

Bills (+750)

Ravens (+750)

Eagles (+750)

Kansas City Chiefs (+800)

Detroit Lions (+1000)

The Steelers' offense will look interesting. They traded for D.K. Metcalf to pair with Rodgers. George Pickens is now in Dallas, but Rodgers has a ton of depth. Jaylen Warren is an emerging running back who will take control of the top spot, and also drafted rookie Kaleb Johnson to back him up. Pat Freiermuth is one of the top tight ends in the NFL as well.

If Rodgers can stay healthy, then the Steelers will be a team to watch once again this season.