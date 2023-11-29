Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is reportedly taking responsibility for his behavior against the Bengals.

It seemed like the tide was changing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but offensive problems have continued to stack. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was seen giving up on a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, and it's been reported that he's been a part of a few arguments with players and coaches.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on this issue earlier this week, stating Johnson has to do better, but Tomlin made sure to explain that his focus is on the Arizona Cardinals. Members of the coaching staff reportedly spoke with Johnson about the incident and his ongoing frustration.

“Johnson was very accountable to the team about his mistake. He was frustrated by a near-touchdown on the previous play and essentially zoned out. The Steelers believe they are in a good place with Johnson moving forward,” per Jeremy Fowler at ESPN.

Under offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Johnson struggled to find consistent targets in the offense, especially in the end zone. He's arguably the most talented receiver the Steelers have rostered, but in the past two seasons, he's hauled in just one touchdown. Pittsburgh hasn't had a very high-scoring offense, and that type of stat can eat at a player who's that skilled.

Tomlin may not want to deal with this type of situation, but it's important that everyone's head is in the right place moving forward. The Steelers are competing for a spot in the postseason, currently ranked as the No. 2 team in the AFC North with a 7-4 record. Johnson will be a crucial part of their success in the later weeks of the season, so hopefully the frustration can come to a halt.