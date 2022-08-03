Based on the buzz surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers at training camp, it looks like the starting quarterback job is Mitchell Trubisky’s to lose. While he has a stronghold on the title for now, Kenny Pickett supporters are probably foaming at the mouth over Trubisky’s poor showing on at least one drill at camp.

The famed Seven Shots drill has been a staple at the Steelers camp for a while. And the early returns from Mitchell Trubisky were promising, with a hot start in day one of camp. But it’s been tough sledding since then, with Mitch maintaining a goose egg on a dozen straight chances on said play.

Via Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly of The Athletic:

If you are gauging Mitch Trubisky’s camp so far based on the Seven Shots drill, then it’s not a pretty camp for the veteran free-agent signee. Trubisky converted 3 of 4 (it should have been 4 of 4) the first day the Steelers ran the popular drill but has struggled since. He came into Tuesday’s practice having missed on 12 consecutive reps in the drill.

That dozen has now increasing to 16 straight. And while he’s been snakebitten on some of those sequences that ended in drops and close plays that went against him, it’s hard to justify failing to make a play on that many attempts.

Mitch Trubisky is 0 for his last 16 in Seven Shots drills. Now, there were a couple drops and a close one or two but 0 for 16 is 0 for 16. (3 for 20 this camp). READ MORE⬇️https://t.co/ZRINLYTGfF — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 3, 2022

Obviously, it’s just one drill and it’s only training camp. But given that Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t exactly had a sterling resume that evokes confidence that this is just a random blip at camp, it’s not exactly easy to ignore this as a sign of things to come during the regular season, i

He’s also filling in the massive shoes of Ben Roethisleberger after 18 seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh while also playing ahead of what fans hope is the QB of the future in hometown kid Kenny Pickett. It’s certainly an inauspicious start for Trubisky.