The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens 28-14, and many fans have been disappointed in their performance over the past few weeks. To be even more specific, fans are disappointed in George Pickens, who doesn't seem to be invested in the team, and there's a chance he might not be with them in the future.

After the game, Pickens was asked if he had seen any growth from the offense, and he gave a positive answer.

“Yeah, I've seen signs of growth for sure,” Pickens told Steelers reporters. “From the first year I've been here, just way more growth for sure.”

Pickens was then asked about if he feels optimistic about the Steelers offense moving forward, and he simply said “No.”

That answer alone put a salty taste in fans' mouths, and now they're hoping that the wide receiver gets traded.

“George Pickens will ask for a trade before St Patrick's Day. Mark my words,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“It pains me to say this, but the defense of the Steelers is nonexistent. Getting pushed around with no fucking fight. The drive before half is embarrassing. Patrick Queen is a disgrace. He stole money. Trade George Pickens,” another user wrote.

“Trade George pickens now as a steelers fan for the love of god,” a third user wrote.

There's still one year remaining on Pickens' rookie deal, and it might not be that easy to trade him unless the Steelers give him a bigger contract.

Pickens was the Steelers' best wide receiver this season, but it's obvious when he doesn't get the ball and they're not winning, things on his side don't seem to be well. It'll be interesting to see over the offseason if they try to move him or try to work things out with him so he can continue to be a part of the team's future.