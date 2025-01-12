After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers take another L to the Baltimore Ravens with the season on the line, fans of the black and yellow were looking for someone to take their frustration out on.

Mike Tomlin? No question about it: he was compared to Andy Reid, had his recent track record called into question, and had fans outright demanding his job by halftime. But surely George Pickens, who led the team in receiving yards and caught all five of his targets, would be absolved from blame, right?

Maybe so, at least until his postgame media session, when the pride of Georgia delivered a quote that has fans steaming.

Asked if he's seen any growth from the Steeler's offense over his tenure in the Steel City, Pickens gave a pretty encouraging response.

“Yeah, I've seen signs of growth for sure,” Pickens told Steelers reporters. “From the first year I've been here, just way more growth for sure.”

So, does Pickens feel optimistic about the offense's future in Pittsburgh, especially as he's entering a contract year? Well, his one-word response pretty much says it all.

“Nah.”

To paraphrase Homer Simpson: D'oh!

Had Pickens just kept to himself and said a by-the-numbers answer that kept everyone happy, he likely could have entered the offseason as a bright spot of the season overall, even if he had some pretty bad games that, when coupled with his reputation and comments, would have given some fans pause about committing to him long-term. But now? Now, every bad play, underwhelming game, and eyebrow-raising statement will be trusted back into the forefront for fans to debate vigorously.

Has Pickens played his final game with the Steelers? Will he go out on a high note, having caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown as Russell Wilson's favorite target? Or will the two sides come together and take a step forward? Needless to say, this is just another question the Steelers have to answer this offseason.