When a curse becomes a blessing. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. surprisingly did not hear his name called Thursday in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the stars may align for him to be the first pick in the second round Friday and bring to life the dream of playing for his father’s old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans are definitely doing all they can to ensure that the special moment happens by manifesting the 22-year-old as the No. 32 selection. A Twitter user fittingly named jpj szn said, “With the 32nd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft the Pittsburgh Steelers select …. Joey Porter Jr cornerback Penn State.” That was something no one would have thought possible.

With the 32nd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft the Pittsburgh Steelers select ….

Joey Porter Jr cornerback Penn State pic.twitter.com/aEDRtI61Bo — jpj szn (@kpickettszn) April 28, 2023

Joey Porter Jr. at 32????? pic.twitter.com/sA6TAmNUoZ — Sam Highsmith (@HighsmithHigh5) April 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Steelers wanted to grab Porter Jr., son of Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter Sr., then it was expected they would need to take him at No. 14 (traded up with New England Patriots). The fact that he is still available on Day 2 almost makes Pittsburgh feel like the only acceptable destination at this point.

It is unclear, however, if the team’s war room has “fate” listed on their pros and cons list for Porter Jr. He would bring a disruptive and long frame at 6-foot-3, 193 pounds. He amassed just one interception in his 34 career games with the Nittany Lions but broke up an impressive 11 passes last season. Quarterbacks will find it difficult to thread the needle with Porter Jr.’s long arms in the way.

The opening moments of the second round will be must-watch for Steelers fans and sentimental individuals who watch the NFL Draft more for the emotional moments.

And you can bet there will be emotions flowing, regardless of who Pittsburgh takes with the pick.