Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has an explanation for why he didn't make the Pro Bowl this year. The Steelers' wideout thinks issues were involved that have nothing to do with what happens on the football field.

“For the Pro Bowl, the stats show it – it’s just politics,” Pickens said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s all. It’s going to come to a point where people start watching the game and knowing it’s political over everything – who is on the team and what type of players a team has. It’s, for sure, political.”

PICKENS' PLAY WITH THE STEELERS

Pickens finished the 2023 season with solid production. He caught 63 balls, for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns for the Steelers. The receiver also received some criticism for playing with what looked like no enthusiasm at times. But Pickens stands by his play and sees himself as one of the best receivers in the league.

“I just feel like this year I showed everybody that I am a playmaker. Some people just thought I was (merely) a ‘go’ ball guy. As you can see, I can do it all. I have always been a training guy – trying to get better every, every, every year,” Pickens added. “But as far as my game (skillset)? I don’t know. I feel like I showed everybody. Rookie year, I was just a ‘go’ ball guy. This year, more routes, run plays, catching stuff over the middle, breaking tackles. So, I don’t know what I should do (to improve) personally.”

Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Ja'Marr Chase were the four receivers selected from the AFC in the Pro Bowl for 2024.

The Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Monday, 31-17. The team ends their season with a 10-8 record.