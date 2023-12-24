The Pittsburgh wide receiver wasn't in the mood to hear it.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens wasn't in the mood as he told all the folks at home that he’s not interested in hearing any complaints about his style of play.

Last week, Pickens admitted to not blocking for Steelers running back Jaylen Warren on a touchdown attempt near the end zone because of the potential injury risk. Warren said he would’ve blocked for Pickens in a similar situation while saying he understood where the wide receiver was coming from.

That incident caused Pickens to receive criticism from a pair of Pittsburgh legends. Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward said that Pickens was entitled, and former Steelers coach Bill Cowher called for Pickens to receive consequences for his lack of blocking on the play.

The Steelers wide receiver clearly heard the chirping and decided to respond. He dominated the Cincinnati Bengals defense on Saturday and racked up nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns on only four catches.

But it was what he did on the sidelines that is really drawing attention. Pickens looked into one of the game cameras during his performance and mouthed his hand like someone talking before covering his ears. The Steelers wide receiver was clearly saying that he didn't want to hear it:

George Pickens silencing the haters 🤫pic.twitter.com/W3lB6F7F43 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2023

With Saturday's performance, Pickens continues to show why he is an emerging superstar and also why the Steelers have tolerated his perceived lack of effort at times.

But Pickens' message to the cameras on Saturday continues to show that the Steelers' wide receiver isn't going to listen to the criticism. Even if it's valid.