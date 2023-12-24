The Steelers' win over the surging Cincinnati Bengals was a surprising one for many reasons, first among them the incredible games turned in by Mason Rudolph and George Pickens.

The oft-maligned former Georgia Bulldogs star Pickens got a message of support from Antonio Brown after the game. Pickens savagely trolled ‘haters' after the game in his own unique way.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin also added his two cents following the game, which felt like the beginning of a new era for a Pittsburgh team that hadn't played up to its potential lately.

Tomlin's Uplifting Message to Pickens

Coach Tomlin had words of encouragement for Pickens according to Mike DeFabo on X.

Pickens also spoke at a press conference during which he mentioned “comments that ticked (people) off.”

He said his ultimately goal is to become a successful player and to continue to make adjustments in pursuit of excellence.

Seahawks Next for Tomlin's Team 

The Seattle Seahawks are set to play the Seahawks next Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET in Seattle.

It's a game that will give new Steelers QB Mason Rudolph perhaps the stiffest test of his career, on the road against another team hungry for a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

With Pickens playing his best football on the outside and the Steelers' fanbase awakened, Coach Tomlin's team is flying high. The time is now for Pittsburgh to make one final run at a playoff spot, even if the chances are low.

Tomlin's teams have overcome impossible odds before, so this wouldn't be the first time.