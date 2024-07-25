Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave some insight in to why star quarterback Russell Wilson missed Thursday's practice as the team is in training camp. Tomlin said that the Steelers signal-caller “woke up with a tight calf” and will be considered “day-to-day” according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

“Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says QB Russell Wilson “woke up with a tight calf” today and he held him out of practice for that reason. Calls him day-to-day,” Graziano wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, page.

Russell Wilson looking to have a fresh start with Steelers

Wilson is looking to start clean with another team after a disappointing stint with the Denver Broncos for the past two seasons after an incredible run with the Seattle Seahawks in the 10 years prior. With that, the other Steelers quarterback in Justin Fields, the former first round pick on the Chicago Bears, will take starting quarterback reps and has already impressed Thursday.

In a video shot by a fan, the young Pittsburgh quarterback was seen launching an eye-opening pass down the field which had people shocked since most know him for his outstanding ability to run the ball. Last season with the Bears, Fields threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, but looks to start anew with a different team in his first season with the Steelers, like Wilson.



While one would think that Pittsburgh is likely to start Wilson since he has a bevy of experience, Fields could also be seen as the player with more upside being 25-years old. Tomlin has not made an announcement on the official starting quarterback as fans should not expect one anytime soon.

The Steelers are looking to improve after a 10-7 record last season which put them third in the NFC North where they were eliminated in the wild card round by the Buffalo Bills. They start the upcoming season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 8.