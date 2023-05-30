Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

George Pickens put together an overall solid rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But as Pickens enters year two, he is trying to take his and the Steelers game to the next level.

The wide receiver is looking to make the Pro Bowl this season, via Bo Marchionte of College2Pro.com. Pickens felt like he was snubbed as a rookie and is looking to prove himself. Alongside his own individual accolades, Pickens wants the Steelers to end the season holding the Lombardi Trophy.

“Year 2 goals are Pro Bowl, and I feel like last year I got snubbed,” Pickens said. “Cause there wasn’t a lot of guys at the Pro Bowl that excited me. Then the Super Bowl. The two bowls. A lot of RAC, run after catch. Two bowls for sure.”

Pittsburgh selected Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He went on to appear in all 17 games for the Steelers, starting 12 of them. Pickens caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

His numbers put him amongst the very best WRs on the team. Pickens led the Steelers in touchdown receptions, was second in receiving yards and third in receptions. He clearly has already made a connection with Kenny Pickett, as Pickens’ 84 targets were third-most on the team.

For George Pickens to truly make the Pro Bowl, he’ll need to see more production from the Steelers offense. But if that production comes, his lofty goals for both himself and Pittsburgh becomes much more realistic. Pickens is ready to prove just how good he can be.