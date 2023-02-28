George Pickens had a strong rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, flashing his big play potential at times. But for all the success Pickens had for the Steelers, the wide receiver hasn’t received the same level of respect.

A graphic was recently posted to Twitter asking fans which receiver they think would have the best sophomore season, via The 33rd Team. It featured top rookie receivers such as Jets’ Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Falcons’ star Drake London and Saints’ star Chris Olave. But of the seven receivers picture, Pickens wasn’t one of them.

Who's having the best sophomore season? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tqXOn6nqfA — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 23, 2023

Pickens appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers, starting 12 of them. He caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Pickens led Pittsburgh in yards per reception (15.4) while his receiving yardage ranked second on the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Amongst all rookie receivers, Pickens’ yards per reception ranked second overall while his receiving yardage ranked fourth. He may not have made it on the graphic, but Pickens definitely delivered after Pittsburgh drafted him in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While going in the second-round is impressive in its own right, Pickens’ selection was much lower than the other receivers on the list. In fact, all seven wide receivers were drafted higher than Pickens.

Still, despite his draft selection, George Pickens balled out as a rookie. Steelers’ fans certainly noticed his omission from the top sophomore wide receiver list. The Steelers are looking for Pickens to capitalize on his rookie success and prove that he is one of the best young WRs in the NFL today.