The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon have to address a notable dilemma regarding Alex Highsmith’s future with the team.

Highsmith has a mere one year left on his rookie contract. He is set to hold a cap hit of $2.951 million in the 2023 season.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan is hoping to keep Highsmith in Pittsburgh for years to come.

During a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s “The PM Team w/Poni & Mueller” show, Khan was asked about Highsmith’s contract situation. The second-year Steelers general manager shied away from getting into the specifics regarding this matter but rather noted that he would like to prolong Highsmith’s stay in Pittsburgh.

“We don’t like to talk specifically about an individual contract, but I’ll say this, he’s a Steeler,” Khan said. “Since the day he got here, he’s been awesome.

“He gets better and better every year, and I really hope Alex is here for a long time.”

From Highsmith’s standpoint, he has made clear that he would like to stay put with the Steelers.

“I love being here, being part of this team,” Highsmith said during an appearance on the “House of Yinzer” podcast back in March. “This organization is amazing, being part of the defense is amazing, and the fans are awesome.

“Mr. [Art] Rooney [II], Omar [Khan], coach [Mike] Tomlin — he’s one of the best coaches I’ve had. It’s just awesome being able to play for him. … We’ll see you know. God’s got a plan with it all. Just trust in Him the whole way. But I do love it here, and I love the fans — Steelers Nation as a whole is great.”

Highsmith put together the most productive season of his ongoing run with the Steelers in the 2022 campaign. He recorded career highs across the board in the season, from sacks (14.5) to quarterback hits (20). He added another dimension to Pittsburgh’s pass rush with a career-high 65 blitzes, and he also tallied 12 tackles for loss.

In the big picture, Highsmith could soon be in line for a major payday, especially as Spotrac projects a $13.9 million average annual salary deal for the versatile pass rusher.