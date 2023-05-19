After 18 years with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 NFL season with a genuine QB competition. Veteran Mitchell Trubisky won out, but the team started slowly and entered its bye week with a 2-6 record. Then rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took over, nearly leading Pittsburgh to a playoff spot.

The Steelers finished 9-8 as Mike Tomlin continued his streak of 16 consecutive seasons without a losing record while building momentum for 2023.

Pittsburgh was productive during the off-season. The team brought in guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig — from the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, respectively — to shore up the offensive line.

Safety Keanu Neal (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and cornerback Patrick Peterson strengthen a secondary that lost a couple of key contributors. In the draft, Pittsburgh added much-needed defensive depth in Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr. and Wisconsin defensive tackle Keanu Benton.

This team is reloaded and ready to challenge for the AFC North crown, but a few areas remain open for improvement. The Steelers have around $10 million in salary cap space to work with; here are three players Pittsburgh can trade for to bolster its final roster.

Dante Fowler (OLB), Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh is a different team when the oft-injured T.J. Watt is on the sidelines, posting a 1-8 record over the last two seasons when the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year does not play.

Watt’s opposite number — Alex Highsmith — has developed into a ferocious pass-rusher in his own right. The Charlotte product led the team with 14.5 sacks last season, but outside of T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, no other Steeler produced more than two sacks in 2022.

The team went the pass-rushing specialist route in 2021, signing former Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram, but the former Charger was unhappy in his role and was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs mid-season.

This approach can still work — albeit with the right player.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dante Fowler had six sacks and 11 hurries for the Dallas Cowboys last year while only playing 30% of snaps. Fowler only has one year left on his contract, and his cap hit is an affordable $3 million, making him the perfect pass-rushing specialist for the Steelers.

Denico Autry (DE), Tennessee Titans

The Steelers have a long, proud history of producing suffocating defenses. In the last few years, a lack of depth on that side of the ball has hindered the team.

Armond Watts could be a useful second-stringer after arriving from the Chicago Bears. However, given that Cameron Heyward is 34 years old and Keanu Benton is a rookie, Pittsburgh could still use one more disruptive lineman off the bench.

Denico Autry is a feisty 3-4 defensive end with the ability to rush the passer and stop the run. He is a little older at age 32, but like Fowler, Autry is in the final year of his contract and could be more affordable than his $9 million salary.

Michael Carter II (CB), New York Jets

Even with the additions of Joey Porter Jr. and Patrick Peterson, questions still surround the Steeler secondary. Can Peterson still produce at age 32 (soon to be 33)? Who steps up if one of these players goes down?

The loss of Cameron Sutton hurts, leaving an unproven group that will have to build cohesion quickly.

New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (not to be confused with his teammate on offense with the same name) made six starts for the Jets last year, posting an impressive 63 tackles and nine passes defended. He figures to be the Jets’ nickle corner again this year and has a cap hit of just over $1 million — another affordable target.

These may not be the prettiest signings, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are not a pretty football team. Improved defensive depth is what will make this squad a true contender.