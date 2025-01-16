While Colin Cowherd tries to find a reasonable explanation for his bonkers trade proposal, Ryan Clark offered up job advice for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Meanwhile, Jerome Bettis pushed blame away from Tomlin over the Steelers quarterback dilemma.

Dan Patrick said Tomlin deserves some blame for the quarterback situation, but Bettis said that’s not accurate.

“If Tomlin was picking all the players I would say okay,” Bettis said. “Another piece of this puzzle is you have to commit resources right. That means you have to give up a couple first-round picks, right? Well, the Steelers draft is very instrumental in how they build their football team. So this is not a head coach decision in terms of what they’ll have to do, in terms of draft capital to go up and get a quarterback.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin under fire

Bettis seems to think Tomlin is doing most things OK in this situation. But the bottom line is the Steelers don’t seem to have the right guy to lift them to postseason success.

“Now maybe they haven’t seen a quarterback that’s worth packaging and mortgaging the future on,” Bettis said. “But I believe because of being a prisoner of Coach Tomlin’s success, because they never have a losing season, they’re picking anywhere from 18 to 25. You’re not going to get a quarterback there. So because for the last 17 years or whatever they’ve been there, that’s where they’re drafting. They’ve got to make a fundamental decision on how do we get the quarterback in there.”

Bettis pointed out how hard it is to win the playoffs without a good quarterback. And he said the Steelers are stuck in a cycle of being good enough to make the playoffs, but not good enough to contend for a Super Bowl without a quarterback.

One of the problems with Bettis’ position is elite quarterbacks are hard to find. Draft “experts” rarely have the pecking order correct. Sometimes it takes decades for a team to find a quarterback who can win in the playoffs. And if the Steelers sent a bunch of draft picks to acquire Cam Ward this year, it might solve the problem. Ward might flop, and the team would still be looking for a quarterback but no longer have high picks.