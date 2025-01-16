On Saturday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024-25 NFL season came to a rough conclusion with a blowout road loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. The Steelers got behind the eight ball early in this one and by the time they were finally able to find a rhythm on offense, things were already well out of reach.

The biggest question heading into this offseason for the Steelers is undoubtedly at the quarterback position, as neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields provided a ton to be optimistic about during their starts throughout the 2024 season.

One person who thinks he has a solution to this dilemma is sports media commentator Colin Cowherd of FS1, who recently took to his show The Herd to throw out a wild trade proposal for Pittsburgh to consider.

“I would trade T.J. Watt, George Pickens, two first rounders and go get Shedeur Sanders if you think he's a starting QB,” said Cowherd.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section on X, formerly Twitter, were not feeling the idea.

“This will be in the ‘where Colin was wrong' section mark my words,” wrote one user.

“That by far is the most idiotic statements you’ve ever made,” wrote another.

Another fan suggested a different quarterback who could be the solution to the Steelers' troubles.

“Bruh what?? That’s way to much for the 1st pick he’s not that good I get you not winning playoffs games but go get Aaron Rodgers and you’ll win a playoff game,” they wrote.

Where do the Steelers go from here?

If the Steelers did want to draft their quarterback of the future this spring, they likely would have to part with some assets to get into position to draft someone like Colorado football standout Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

However, TJ Watt and George Pickens were arguably the best two players on the entire Steelers' roster this year, so the idea of parting ways with them in addition to multiple first round picks is most likely off of the table.

Still, there is quite a dilemma that the Steelers currently have at quarterback, and as the old adage goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none.

The NFL Draft is slated to take place in April.