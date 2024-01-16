Prayers up for Joey Porter Jr.

Mike Tomlin is going to need everything the Pittsburgh Steelers have to stop Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. They are clawing themselves back into the game but Mason Rudolph is just not getting enough yardage to break even. A play from their secondary could do a lot to get them back into this NFL Playoffs matchup. But, they will lose some help as Joey Porter Jr. went down in the middle of the game.

Connor McGovern was assigned to keep Joey Porter Jr. away from pressuring Josh Allen or his weapons. The Steelers cornerback was hit at the back of his head. Then, he was quickly taken out of the game by Mike Tomlin. They immediately had him checked if he had suffered a concussion to aid any sort of damage that the Bills offensive lineman caused, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. He is now placed as questionable in this matchup.

Joey Porter Jr. blasted in the back of the head by a Buffalo Bills O-Linemen. Someone explain how launching yourself at a defensive players back of the head is legal? The league needs to protect defensive players pic.twitter.com/t5QcacJ5Mm — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) January 15, 2024

Before heading to get checked, Porter Jr. was able to contribute two tackles to contain the other Bills' weapons. The Steelers have not forced a turnover yet in this game but it could come soon with how aggressive Eric Rowe and Alex Highsmith have been playing.

Moreover, Mason Rudolph and the rest of the Steelers' offense have come alive to get themselves into striking distance. A seven-yard dart to Calvin Austin III along with the extra point conversion completely changed the atmosphere in this NFL Playoffs game. Players may go down. But, there is hope for the Steelers to get a postseason win for the first time in years.