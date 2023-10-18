The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make a run to the postseason this year after narrowly missing it last year. Pittsburgh is 3-2 on the year so far with three close wins and two blowout losses. The Steelers went 9-8 last year, and it looks like it will be another tight race this season that will leave the team right on the brink of the playoffs again.

One exciting part of every new NFL season is the emergence of rookies. One key player that the Steelers drafted last season is Joey Porter Jr., who many believe can help their chances of achieving that playoff goal. However, Mike Tomlin thinks that it will take some time for him to get a lot of action, and while he waits, he needs to work.

“You could be somewhat pleased with the progress of a player in terms of the direction that they’re moving, but the opportunity has to be there,” Mike Tomlin said according to an article from USA Today. “And so we challenge all of these guys to not be patient. This is not a patient person’s business. It doesn’t behoove them to be patient. We ask them to work while they wait for their opportunity. And then put their readiness on display.”

At the end of the day, Joey Porter Jr. knows exactly what he has to do to get an opportunity on this Steelers team. He has to put his head down and work. He is only a rookie, and he has to earn his playing time at this level. As the Steelers' season goes on, he will likely get more snaps if he continues to put in the effort.