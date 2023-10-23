Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers are improving to a four-win record after the mix of proper play calls and their secondary doing wonders against the Los Angeles Rams. Joey Porter Jr. played a huge part in stalling the Matthew Stafford-led attack and he was successful in doing so. Although, the main drawback was the amount of trash he got from rising star Puka Nacua as they went toe-to-toe. The cornerback unveiled his feelings about his Week 7 matchup in his latest statement, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“When we were talking, I was winning my little battles against him. So he ain't really have too much say to me. But after the game, we chopped it up, and we talked. He's a cool dude. Definitely got some good work out there today,” was the revelation made by the Steelers defender about guarding Puka Nacua.

Nacua notched eight receptions and caught the ball for 154 receiving yards. This totaled to a 19.2 average per catch which boosted Matthew Stafford's Rams by a lot. Joey Porter Jr., on the other hand, had a two-over-one Tck/Ast ratio.

The Steelers defender went into further detail about how great his expectations were for this showdown, “Going into the week, we were the two favorite matchups as rookies and we went at it today. He's a good player. I'm glad I got to be able to work on the field with him.”

There will certainly be more battles between these two young stars. For now, Porter Jr. takes the final laugh and victory for the Steelers.