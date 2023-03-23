USC WR Jordan Addison did not work out for any Pittsburgh Steelers‘ brass at his pro day. If history is any indication, this means that the Steelers’ are unlikely to make Addison the 17th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, reports Steeler Nation’s Bob Quinn.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has made it tradition to attend the pro days for college prospects that the Steelers eventually select. USC’s pro day was Tuesday, and Tomlin, Assistant GM Andy Weidl, and GM Omar Khan were not in attendance. They opted to attend Iowa State’s pro day instead.

This could come as tough news for Steelers faithful who want to see Jordan Addison reunite with Kenny Pickett. Before his days at USC, Jordan Addison was a star pass-catcher for Pickett and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

In his sophomore season at Pittsburgh, Addison was a Biletnikoff Award winner for being the nation’s best receiver in college football. He finished the regular season for the Panthers with 93 receptions for 1,479 yards and a nation-high 17 touchdowns. He was Pickett’s favorite target from the season opening kickoff.

Addison transferred to USC before last season to join Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley in a high-powered Trojan offense. It proved a wise decision, as Addison finished with First-Team All Pac-12 honors.

Speculation over the Steelers drafting Addison could prove futile however, as bigger positional needs exist on the roster. Their wide receiver room already has Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, a solid duo notwithstanding reliable tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Come the 17th pick in the draft, all involved with the Steelers will be paying attention. Many of them will be surprised to see Jordan Addison become a member of the Steel Curtain.