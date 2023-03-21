USC WR Jordan Addison is one of the top ranked wide receivers in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TCU WR Quentin Johnston will be interested to hear Jordan Addison’s recent take on who is the best wide receiver joining the NFL ranks.

USC WR Jordan Addison says he is the best receiver in this draft class, “Just what I can do. I can come to a new system perform really well early. I can play any position on the field. I can run any route, intermediate, shallow, or deep.” pic.twitter.com/ZkpzoDo1tu — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 21, 2023

“Then if you take away everything, take away all football related stuff, I’m just a great person.”

Jordan Addison has no shortage of confidence to say the least. He details all of the reasons why he thinks he is the best on the football field. However, he makes sure to emphasize his humanity off of the field as well. Confidence aside, it is refreshing to see a highly touted prospect in tune with his personal values as well.

Addison is coming off of a decorated college football career. Before his time at USC under Lincoln Riley, Jordan Addison was the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver for the Pittsburgh Panthers. His second year in Pittsburgh, he finished 2021 with 17 receiving touchdowns, 1,593 receiving yards, and 100 receptions in 14 games.

After the 2021 season, Addison transferred to USC to join the high-powered offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams. He finished the 2022 campaign as a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference Selection and the Trojans leading receiver. He missed three games due to injury and still finished with 59 receptions, 875 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Jordan Addison could very well end up being the best wide receiver in the upcoming draft, but his aforementioned rivals will have something to say about that. It will be interesting to see who gets selected first between Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Quentin Johnston.