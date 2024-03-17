This has been a tumultuous offseason for Justin Fields. As the 2023 regular season ended, Fields' teammates with the Chicago Bears were singing his praises and speaking optimistically about his future with the team.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was upfront with Justin Fields—told him that Russell Wilson is the starter, and Fields will work from there. Fields has told people he’s excited for the new beginning.
Tomlin’s connections at Ohio State run deep, so that didn’t hurt.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2024
Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played… pic.twitter.com/fT1dORwFU5
— Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 16, 2024
However, Fields had not been overly impressive during his three years with the team even though he has been a brilliant athlete. He showed off magnificent running skills and demonstrated the ability to get the ball downfield with some outstanding throws.
Consistency was not his issue and neither was his decision making. The Bears brass did not overplay their hand with either praise or criticism for Fields, but it became clear they want to use the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft to select an elite quarterback.
It seemed it would be just a matter of time before the Bears would trade Fields, and that move happened Saturday when he was sent to the Steelers for a sixth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round pick, depending on his playing time.
However, Fields will not begin his tenure with the Steelers as a starter. The QB1 position will belong to former Seahawk and Bronco Russell Wilson. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin let Fields know of that in an early conversation with the former Bear after the deal was made.
Fields thanked the Bears and the city of Chicago for his three years with the team.
NFL fans should not expect Fields to just accept his status as a backup without putting up a fight. As he prepares for his fourth season, the 25-year-old Justin Fields should be coming into his prime. He is likely to be in excellent shape as both offseason workouts and training camp begins, and he may push Wilson hard to hold onto his designation as the Steelers' starting quarterback.