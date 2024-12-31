The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting some good news, ahead of the team's final regular season game. Justin Fields is a full participant in practice Tuesday, per NFL Network. That signifies he should be able to play Saturday night if needed against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also participated in team activities.

Fields started the first few games of the season for the Steelers, but took a back seat once Russell Wilson was healthy enough to play. The two quarterbacks have each seen the field in the same game this season, as Fields was still used in rushing situations.

Fields has been dealing with an abdominal injury that left him sidelined the last two games. Pittsburgh is 10-6 on the year, with a chance to tie Baltimore for first in the AFC North after Week 18.

Steelers headed again to the postseason under Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh took a huge gamble last offseason, when the team decided to overhaul their entire quarterback room. Kenny Pickett and others were sent packing, and the Steelers signed Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to replace them.

This season, it has mostly gone well. Pittsburgh is headed to the playoffs behind the play of their two play callers.

Fields has seen limited action in the last four games. This season, the quarterback has 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns. He's also thrown an interception. His passing attempts are down compared to the last few years, as Fields only has 161 season attempts. The quarterback has had success on the ground, with five rushing touchdowns.

The Steelers have lost three games in a row, and Fields could certainly help them end that streak.

“Certainly, they're a motivated group trying to play their way into this tournament, but certainly we're a motivated group to be quite honest with you,” coach Mike Tomlin said, per ESPN.

“We got to get the stench of the last few performances off of us, and there's no better way to do that than a home divisional win versus a formidable group going into the tournament, and so that's our mentality as we stand here today.”

Pittsburgh's plans heading into the game certainly change with Fields being able to possibly play. That means that the squad could rest Wilson if needed and let Fields play more snaps. Tomlin was asked about that possibility.

“I haven't pondered that at all to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin added. “That might be a thought for later in the week, but as I mentioned, I think it's significant how we go into this tournament, and so I doubt that I'll be in that mentality that you mentioned.”

The Steelers and Bengals play Saturday at 8:00 Eastern. Cincinnati is 8-8 on the season. The Bengals can get to the AFC playoffs with a win.