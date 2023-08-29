The Pittsburgh Steelers are freeing up some roster spots and traded away an offensive lineman for a draft pick ahead of Tuesday's cut-down deadline. The Steelers traded Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans for a 6th-round pick in 2025, according to Ian Rapoport.

Green started 15 games at center in 2021 after being drafted by the Steelers in the third round that same year. He was on the Steelers roster last season after transitioning to guard but did not see any game action. He was lost in the shuffle this summer and Pittsburgh was able to capitalize on some value.

The Texans continue to bulk up the offensive line as they've added a lineman via trade twice in the last four days. Houston acquired tackle Josh Jones on Thursday from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans are doing everything they can to ensure they keep rookie quarterback CJ Stroud healthy. It's never a bad idea to have a ton of depth along the offensive line and that's exactly what Houston is trying to produce.

The Steelers also have great depth on the offensive front, hence why they could afford to make this trade. Green was unlikely to get many if any snaps with the Steelers so trading him, even for a late-round pick, is good business for Pittsburgh.

Kendrick Green has two years left on his rookie contract and will have a chance to earn a second one with a fresh start in Houston. Green may face his former team as the Steelers travel to Houston for a Week 4 matchup.