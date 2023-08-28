The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their 2023 NFL preseason schedule with a 3-0 record. They earned victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

Steelers quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Tanner Morgan combined for 136 passing yards in Pittsburgh's 24-0 win over the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. led the Steelers with 55 rushing yards on 10 carries. The former Maryland running back dove in for a five-yard touchdown to put the Steelers up by 24 with 5:42 remaining in the second quarter.

The Steelers will have to make a multitude of roster changes before the NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline on Tuesday. They saw a handful of players perform well throughout the preseason, making their potential cut choices much more difficult. Pittsburgh still has to find its answer at the left tackle between offensive tackles Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones.

What is one last-minute trade the Steelers should make before the start of the 2023 NFL Season?

Trade for Amik Robertson

The Steelers could use surefire depth at the cornerback spots before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Cornerbacks Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley both played snaps in the slot for the Steelers during the preseason. Riley played in 45 total snaps at the slot during the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. Sullivan played in 30.

“I think those guys are both making a case that they belong. I think they've each made some plays,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said earlier this week, via All Steelers writer Stephen Thompson. “They've each shown improvement, which I think is what I'm looking for from game one to game two.”

The two took up the starting and backup option on the Steelers' depth chart at the nickel cornerback. Sullivan recorded one pass deflection during Pittsburgh's win over Atlanta on Thursday. Riley ended the night with two tackles, one solo.

The Steelers signed safety Trenton Thompson and cornerback Isaiah Dunn to their training camp roster earlier this month. Pittsburgh waived Dunn and signed cornerback Lavert Hill two weeks later. Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace took the starting spots on Pittsburgh's depth chart, with defensive backs James Pierre, Joey Porter Jr., Chris Wilcox and Luq Barcoo taking the spots behind them.

The Steelers signed Peterson to a two-year, $14 million contract in March. The eight-time Pro Bowler played and started in 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season, earning 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, 15 pass deflections and five interceptions.

“Obviously love coach (Mike) Tomlin and what he brings to the table,” Peterson told former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden in March, via NFL.com Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm. “And just how consistent he is. How consistent the defense is. How consistent his team is, year in and year out. They're always in position to win ballgames, and that's all you can ask for.

“Always been a big fan of how Mike T teams are always prepared to play a football game, even if they are out-matched on paper.”

Robertson, a former fourth-round selection for the Las Vegas Raiders, could provide depth at cornerback for the Steelers. He played in 360 snaps as a wide corner and 283 in the slot during the 2022 season, according to PFF. If the Steelers can find the right price for him, he could be a solid fit alongside Peterson, Wallace and Porter Jr. in Pittsburgh's secondary.