Kenny Pickett among 3 players cleared to exit concussion protocol ahead of Dolphins game

The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report was released on Friday ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins. Things are certainly trending in the right direction. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, along with tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace have cleared concussion protocols, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

That puts them on track to play against the Dolphins Sunday.

The Steelers offense was immediately injected some life when Pickett was installed as the quarterback a few weeks ago. However, last week, Pickett struggled mightily against a solid Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense before being knocked out with a concussion. Enter Mitchell Trubisky.

Steelers fans were likely holding their breath when he came into the game. But to their surprise, Trubisky played very well in relief. He made some big time throws late in the ball game to help salt away a 20-18 upset victory.

Everyone is aware though that Pickett is the future of the team at the position. Assuming he gets the start, the Steelers rookie QB will be thrilled to have Freiermuth back in the lineup also. The 6’5” tight end was among the team leaders in receptions and receiving yards before sustaining a concussion Week 5 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

He offers whoever is starting under center a huge red zone threat. But he can also stretch the field. During Pickett’s breakout game against the New York Jets, he connected with Freiermuth a number of times.

You could argue that Wallace’s return could have as large of an impact as either of the other two. The Steelers will need all hands on deck to slow down Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins aerial attack.