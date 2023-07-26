The Pittsburgh Steelers training camp opened on Wednesday to officially start the 2023 NFL season for all 32 teams. This season, Kenny Pickett enters Year 2, and if head coach Mike Tomlin wants to improve on last season’s 9-8 record and get back to the playoffs, it’s going to depend a lot on his second-year QB. One analyst who thinks the former Pitt Panther isn't up for the challenge is former NFL GM, Mike Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum appeared on Get Up! on ESPN to discuss the upcoming season for several teams, including the Steelers. When asked if he thinks the Steelers will make the playoffs this season, Tannenbaum didn’t hesitate to share his strong opinion.

“Nope, despite Mike Tomlin’s greatness,” Tannenbaum said. “Kenny Pickett really struggled getting the ball downfield. He was second-worst in yards per pass attempt, and they have some really good receivers with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and they picked up Allen Robinson. But when you’re going up against Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow every week, you’ve got to be able to score points in chunks, and I just don’t think Kenny Pickett has that ability.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mike Tannenbaum is right about the stats. Pickett’s 6.2 yards per pass attempt was second-lowest in the league among 33 qualified signal-callers. Only Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was worse.

The Steelers QB also has the worst touchdown percentage rate last year, connecting for scores on just 1.8% of his throws. New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has second-worst, and he was significantly higher, at 2.5%.

So, while Tannenbaum’s assessment of Pickett was harsh, it also wasn’t wrong based on the stats. However, if anyone can motivate a player to get better, it’s Mike Tomlin, and that process continues in Steelers training camp as the team prepares for the 2023 NFL season.