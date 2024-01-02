The Steelers quarterback had right ankle surgery earlier this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was listed as a full participant on the team's lengthy injury report, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“Steelers list Kenny Pickett as full practice participant today for the first time since his ankle surgery. Najee Harris (knee), Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), Cam Heyward (groin) and Trenton Thompson (neck) all limited. Elandon Roberts (pec) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) still DNPs.”

Pickett was listed as questionable for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

There were rumors that Pickett refused to dress as the backup to Mason Rudolph on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but he strongly denied those rumors this week.

“It was either I was going to start and play,” Kenny Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Or if they didn't think I was good enough to do that, healthy enough, I was going to be the three and not dress.”

Pickett had TightRope surgery on Dec. 4 and was cleared to play last week, and he said he will be the No. 2 this week for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers are continuing to roll with quarterback Mason Rudolph in a crucial game against the Ravens on Saturday.

Pickett has thrown for 2,070 yards and six touchdowns to go along with four interceptions across 12 games played for the Steelers. He finished with fairly similar numbers in 2022 – his rookie season – as well.

Pickett, who also appeared in 12 contests during the '22 campaign, recorded 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns through the air while getting intercepted nine times.