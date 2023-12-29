Kenny Pickett received an injury update before the Steelers-Seahawks game.

Mason Rudolph is going to be the starting quarterback in Week 17 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nevertheless, it was revealed Friday that Kenny Pickett is listed as questionable with an ankle injury for Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pickett is hoping to be available for the game. His presence would provide valuable quarterback depth for Pittsburgh, as the Steelers enter an important game against Seattle.

Having Pickett available would provide Mike Tomlin with an insurance option in case anything happens to Rudolph. Or, if Rudolph struggles Tomlin could turn to Pickett.

Picket is still generally regarded as Pittsburgh's QB of the future. The 25-year-old is still looking to develop consistency, however. His second year in the NFL has seen its share of highs and lows.

Taking a look at Kenny Picket's sophomore season with Steelers

Pickett has thrown for 2,070 yards and six touchdowns to go along with with four interceptions across 12 games played. He finished with fairly similar numbers in 2022, his rookie season, as well. Pickett, who also appeared in 12 contests during the '22 campaign, recorded 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns through the air while getting intercepted nine times.

The decrease in interceptions is obviously a positive sign for the young quarterback. There are still areas of his game that require improvement, though.

For now, the Steelers are focused on winning in Week 17 and making a playoff push. Pittsburgh currently holds the No. 10 spot in the AFC but can climb the standings with a win against the Seahawks. It will be interesting to see how Mason Rudolph performs in such a big game.

Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Steelers as they are made available.