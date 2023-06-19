The Pittsburgh Steelers may have missed the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they still managed to show a lot of signs of encouragement throughout the season, thanks in large part to the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. With the starting job firmly in his possession now, Pickett will be looking to take a big step forward in his sophomore campaign.

In order for Pickett to improve, though, he needed some more help around him on offense, which is why the Steelers went out and pulled off a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Allen Robinson. Training camp hasn't even come around yet for Pittsburgh, but it sounds like their addition of Robinson has already gone over quite well with Pickett.

“I love Allen. He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. When you have that, you’re going to get there sooner or later. Definitely sooner with him because of his work ethic and how much communication he has with myself and the stuff we’ve been doing when no one’s watching. I think those things go a long way. We’ll get caught up quickly. I think we’re pretty much close to being there.” – Kenny Pickett, TribLIVE

Robinson is coming off two very disappointing seasons with the Rams and Chicago Bears, and will be looking to bounce back with Pickett and the Steelers. It's clear that Robinson still has the talent to be a top wide receiver in the NFL, and it will be interesting to see whether or not he's able to find his previous form in his first season with the Steelers.