After a down one-and-done 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson is looking to put forth a bounce-back season now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. To accomplish such a feat, it appears that formulating chemistry with franchise signal-caller Kenny Pickett is at the top of his to-do list.

During the team's mini-camp late last week, Robinson discussed with reporters how he plans to run routes and work on his connection with the young quarterback throughout the summer leading into training camp, as both find themselves residing in New Jersey for the time being.

“That is the plan,” Robinson said. “We’ve talked it through. We’re both in New Jersey, so it can happen.”

A 10-year pro, Allen Robinson has struggled to remain consistent with his on-field production, particularly as a result of injuries.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, despite his hardships, his new Steelers teammate in Kenny Pickett sees the drive he has to succeed and told reporters that he already feels the connection between him and Robinson being formed.

“I love Allen,” Pickett said. “He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. When you have that, you’re going to get there sooner or later. Definitely sooner with him because of his work ethic and how much communication he has with myself and the stuff we’ve been doing when no one’s watching.

“I think those things go a long way. We’ll get caught up quickly. I think we’re pretty much close to being there.”

Allen Robinson finds himself coming into his inaugural season with the Steelers boasting career numbers of 6,748 receiving yards and 43 receiving touchdowns.