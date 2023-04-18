Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Allen Robinson, bringing the veteran pass-catcher in for a physical on Monday before completing the deal. The Steelers acquired a seventh-round pick and the Pro Bowl receiver from the Rams in exchange for one of their own seventh-round picks.

Meanwhile, the Rams are expected to pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s salary on his contract, with the Steelers handling the remaining $5 million.

The Rams were able to offload a veteran receiver who was never all that productive in their offense while the Steelers picked up a proven pass-catcher for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

But how did both teams really make out in the Allen Robinson trade?

That’s what we’ll discuss here.

Let’s get to the Steelers and Rams grades in the Allen Robinson trade.

Steelers-Rams Allen Robinson trade grades

Steelers grade: A

Steelers general manager Omar Khan made out like a bandit in this deal with the Rams.

Not only did Khan acquire a proven, Pro Bowl-level receiver for his young, developing quarterback, but he was able to get one at the cost of just a seventh-round pick while netting a seventh rounder from the Rams.

If that wasn’t enough, Khan somehow persuaded the Rams to pay over $10 million of the $15 million Robinson was due to be paid in 2023.

The Steelers essentially traded nothing for Allen Robinson and are only paying him a fraction of what he’s owed contractually.

A round of applause for Khan, please.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, the trade isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

There’s a reason that Robinson, who played in just 10 games for the Rams in 2022 after a foot injury cut his campaign short, didn’t garner much interest on the trade market.

But Pittsburgh knew that the Rams had no other alternative but to cut Robinson- and they pounced on the opportunity to add a veteran to their young wide receiver room at a reduced cost.

For that, the Steelers land an ‘A’ grade in the Allen Robinson trade.

Rams grade: D

With basically no market developing for Allen Robinson, the Rams really had no choice but to take this offer from the Steelers.

Los Angeles, who signed the veteran wideout to a three-year, $46 million contract last offseason, got 339 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games from Robinson, who ended the year on injured reserve.

It certainly didn’t help that Robinson’s quarterback, Matthew Stafford, also battled injuries all year.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old didn’t seem to fit into the Rams’ timeline, as the franchise is embarking on a ‘retool’ of sorts in an attempt to get themselves out of the salary cap mess that has resulted out of their roster building approach from the past several seasons.

The Rams, who had also traded away star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, gave Robinson permission to seek a trade in early March.

Staring a potential release of Robinson in the face, the Rams acknowledged they made a mistake in bringing the wideout in as a free agent addition last offseason; and at least received something in return.

Plus, Los Angeles won’t be on the hook for all of Robinson’s salary, which at least counts for something.

The Rams don’t get failing marks, but their failure to net anything impressive loses them points in the Allen Robinson trade.