Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet for the second time this coming Sunday, but this time, the Steelers will have rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett taking over the chores under center for the team unlike in the first meeting with their AFC North division rivals.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked if he had any thoughts about whether there’s a difference between the Steelers’ offense when handled by Mitchell Trubisky to the one when it’s being orchestrated by Pickett.

“I don’t think anything drastic,” Taylor said while also telling reporters about the Bengals’ bye week. “You know, I thnk he’s made some good decisions. He can be really accurate with the ball. Made som big plays with his feet the other day as well. He’s a really good athlete.”

As far as throwing the ball and distributing it downfield, there’s really not much to write home about Trubisky and Pickett. But at least for the latter, Taylor was definitely right when he spoke about the rookie’s ability to use his legs to move the chains. Pickett has 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries this season, while Trubisky only has 29 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Pickett has also connected more accurately with his passes (66.7 completion percentage) compared to Trubisky (60.9 completion percentage).

Trubisky was under center for the Steelers when they defeated the Bengals on the road, 23-20. In that game, he passed for 194 yards and a touchdown on just 21-of-38 completions. Pickett will look to top that while targeting another win after leading the Steelers to a 20-10 victory at home in Week 10.