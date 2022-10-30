Kenny Pickett reveals what Steelers must fix after loss to Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett didn’t hide his frustration after the team lost their Week 8 showdown to the Philadelphia Eagles and dropped to 2-6 on the season.

The Steelers were no match to the Eagles, who gave them a beating en route to the 35-13 win. Pittsburgh and its players didn’t help themselves either, as they committed six offensive penalties and allowed Pickett to be sacked six times. Oh, and they even had two turnovers to make their life even more difficult.

Pickett was particular of the Steelers’ penalty troubles. They were flagged for holding, offensive pass interference and delay of the game against the Eagles. However, the biggest problems were their two illegal formations and an illegal man down, which have been a major issue for them throughout the 2022 campaign.

“We’ve been having these problems over and over again all year. That has to be fixed. We need to look at each other in the eyes and get it turned around,” Pickett shared, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. “We’re the only ones going to be able to do it. Coaches can say what they want. Everyone else in the media and the fans can say what they want, but at the end of the day, it’s down to us. We’ve gotta figure it out.”

Avoiding penalties is not the only thing Kenny Pickett wants to be addressed, though. He emphasized their need to study the playbook even more and master the fundamentals if they want to return to their wining ways.

“We don’t know what we’re doing. Not getting in the right spot … procedural penalties, personnel in and out of the huddle, all things that we can control. There’s no talent issues. You could go do that,” Pickett added.

“Everyone’s saying we’re close. When we fix that stuff … then we’ll be close.”

Sure enough, Pickett isn’t the only one who has issues with the penalties and their fundamentals. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared the same sentiment, noting that they aren’t giving themselves the chance to win with all their shortcomings.

It remains to be seen how the Steelers plan to address those issues, but there is no doubt some changes need to be made sooner rather than later.