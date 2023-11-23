Pittsburgh Steelers interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner explains why the firing of Matt Canada is 'bittersweet'

Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is taking over as the team's interim offensive coordinator after the firing of Matt Canada. Canada had been under heavy scrutiny all season for the Steelers' offensive struggles before he was finally let go after Pittsburgh's loss to the Cleveland Browns. While this is a huge opportunity for Faulkner and will give him his first chance to work as an NFL offensive coordinator, he still finds it bittersweet to see Canada go.

“Matt Canada is a friend of mine, we're friends,” Faulkner said. “I care about his well-being. I care about his family. Our wives are friends, our parents are friends. Our kids are friends. We spend a lot of time together. Love the dude. I couldn't say enough good about Matt Canada,” via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“And so it's a little bit bittersweet in that way because when you sit back and you see all that goes on, and all that's being said about him and the offense, we all, and I'm speaking for the offense when I say this to staff, we all felt that we're all part of that.”

Faulkner has been with the Steelers since 2019 after spending 16 years as an offensive assistant coach in college football. Eyes will be on Faulkner as he looks to improve a second-last in passing yards per game and fifth-worst in total yards and points per game. The Steelers will also see if Faulkner gets Jaylen Warren more involved as the second-year back continues to outplay the former first-rounder, Najee Harris.

Faulkner will make his offensive coordinator debut versus the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.